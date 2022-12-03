Kotek

Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, appeared at the Pendleton Round-Up in September.

 Tina Kotek/Twitter

Tina Kotek has been elected governor of Oregon, having fended off what observers are calling one of the most serious Republican challenges in years to Democratic domination of the office.

Kotek won with a plurality of the electorate — 47% of the vote. That more Oregonians voted for someone else than for Kotek does not diminish her election. Abraham Lincoln received less than 40% of the popular vote for president in 1860.

