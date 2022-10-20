Themes of housing, homelessness, livability and infrastructure have influenced local campaigns in South County.
There are contested City Council races on the November ballot in Gearhart and Seaside and for mayor and City Council in Cannon Beach.
These nonpartisan elections help set the policy direction for our cities and form the backbone of local government. Over the past few years, we have expressed our hope that local boards and commissions function like juries: open-minded, objective and drawn from a cross section of the community.
Our endorsements reflect that spirit.
Gearhart
The May vote against a $14.5 million firehouse bond measure continues to animate politics in Gearhart.
We thought voters were shortsighted in rejecting the financing for a project off Highlands Lane, but the message was an overwhelming “no.” City leaders should listen and follow through on a promise to start over on replacing the aging fire station on Pacific Way.
We understand that some people are still raw over the May vote, but the degree of vitriol, threats and score-settling is out of proportion to the policy question of where to build a new firehouse and how much to spend.
Voters would be wise not to frame the November election for two seats on the City Council solely around this single concern. Issues around water, transportation, growth and revitalizing business in the next few years require well-rounded stewardship.
We endorse City Councilor Dana Gould in Position 1.
Gould was appointed in July to replace Kerry Smith, who became mayor after Paulina Cockrum resigned in the aftermath of the firehouse vote.
Gould’s background is in law enforcement in California — she was a sheriff’s captain — and includes administration and project management. Her husband has family ties to the area and she has lived in retirement in Gearhart for the past several years.
Her administrative expertise, in particular, should bring some comfort to residents concerned about whether the city has the bandwidth to properly execute infrastructure improvements.
“We need to improve communication. They’re demanding it of us. And it really is what we need to do,” she said. “We are not going to make any progress on any of our issues until we learn to get community support.”
Anne Mesch, a retired teacher who has lived in Gearhart for the past several years, is the challenger. She believes the city ignored the results of the firehouse vote and does a poor job of communicating with residents on water and other issues.
Mesch wants the new firehouse at the existing location on Pacific Way.
We endorse City Councilor Brent Warren in Position 3. He was appointed in 2020 to replace Cockrum after she was elected mayor.
Warren, who has lived in Gearhart for the past several years, retired after a career in banking. He also has experience in guiding boards and nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity.
Beyond advocating for a new firehouse, he pointed to the city’s parks master plan and his push for a unique ZIP code. “I view myself as a problem-solver,” he said.
Preston Devereaux, whose family has deep ties to Gearhart, is the challenger. The semiretired contractor is a former volunteer firefighter and fire chief who believes the new firehouse should be at the existing location on Pacific Way.
Seaside
Seaside is experiencing significant leadership change at City Hall.
Earlier this year, Spencer Kyle replaced Mark Winstanley, who served as city manager and in finance for more than three decades. The city also has a new finance director and planning director. Jay Barber, the mayor since Don Larson’s death in 2016, chose not to run for reelection.
Housing, homelessness and vacation rentals have been among the policy issues driving discussions before the City Council.
Against this backdrop, we think voters should place a little more weight on experience in the November election.
City Councilor Steve Wright is unopposed for mayor. Steve Dillard, the owner of a local inn, is unopposed to replace Wright in Ward 1.
We endorse City Councilor Tita Montero in Ward 2.
First elected in 2010, Montero, whose background is in health care, held roles at Tongue Point Job Corps Center in Astoria and with the Seaside Downtown Development Association.
She has shown an inquisitive approach to public policy and a willingness to take stands on her own when circumstances warrant.
Montero recently earned a spot on the board of the League of Oregon Cities, a post that could benefit the North Coast in statewide policy debates.
“When you care about a place,” she said, “you want to give.”
Dan Schorr, a retired project manager and operations manager, is the challenger. He was among the residents who raised alarm about the city’s handling of a homeless camp that formed at 10th Avenue and Necanicum Drive. He is also critical of the city’s response to vacation rentals in the ward.
City Councilor Dana Phillips chose not to run for reelection in Ward 3 and Ward 4. We endorse Seth Morrisey to replace her.
Morrisey, who serves on the Planning Commission, was on the City Council for six years before choosing not to run for reelection in 2020 to spend more time with his young family.
The co-founder and president of video production and web marketing companies is rooted in Seaside. He brings a practical approach to policy.
“I feel like I have a lot of experience,” he said. “But, more than anything, the city has invested a lot in me.”
We strongly disagreed with Morrisey’s condemnation of the state’s restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the summer of 2020. But we respected that he was willing to speak out as an elected official and give voice to business owners and others on the North Coast who felt the restrictions went too far.
At a different moment, we could see endorsing Seamus McVey or Marcus Runkle, the other contenders.
McVey, who works with people struggling with addiction, mental illness and homelessness, and Runkle, a consultant for human resources and accounting services, bring interesting backgrounds and perspectives that are often not fully heard in local government.
We hope both continue to play active roles in policy discussions and pursue public service.
Cannon Beach
Term limits for Mayor Sam Steidel and City Councilor Mike Benefield have created open seats for mayor and City Council.
Housing and livability issues tied to tourism are among the issues. The city is also embarking on big projects: the potential for a new City Hall and redeveloping the old Cannon Beach Elementary School property.
We endorse Barb Knop for mayor.
The retired teacher serves on the Planning Commission and the city’s parks committee. A longtime community volunteer, we believe she is well-versed on a range of policy issues and has the temperament to effectively preside over the City Council.
“I look at running a meeting as the same way as I did running my classroom,” Knop said. “You’re in charge and you listen well, and you install respect in everyone that’s attending the meeting or the class as it was back in the day.
“I like to think that I can make people respect each other, especially when they disagree. And I think I’m very familiar with the issues and the projects that the city of Cannon Beach is involved in.”
Erik Ostrander manages a hotel with his wife and serves as a volunteer firefighter and on the board of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. He believes local business owners and workers, particularly in the tourism industry, should have a larger voice.
There are two councilor at-large slots on the ballot. Along with the open seat to replace Benefield, City Councilor Robin Risley, a real estate broker, is running for reelection to a second term.
Six candidates are vying for the counselor at-large seats. Voters are able to pick two.
We endorse Risley and Lisa Kerr.
Elected in 2018, Risley has a background in parks issues and an emphasis on the arts. She is accessible to constituents through Coffee with Councilors meetings with City Councilor Nancy McCarthy.
“We’re right in the middle of so many different things,” she said. “We have the code audit. We have the transportation plan. We have the elementary school rejuvenation. We have the City Hall and police station. We also have the restaurant tax, that only won by six votes and, of course, kind of was a tug and pull for the community.
“But everyone I think is on board to work with the vote that happened and try and see what we can do with the money.”
Kerr, who has worked as a public defender, trial lawyer and land use and environmental attorney, has served on the Planning Commission.
“In the process of that, I realized how important local government is,” she said. “There are so many things going on now in the world that I’m so concerned about and have no power to do anything about. You just feel powerless sometimes.
“I soon realized that working at the local level was probably the most effective for an individual.”
The other contenders are Deanna Hammond, the owner of a local bakery; Gary Hayes, who has owned a local publishing company; Jenee Pearce-Mushen, who owns an alarm system company in Gearhart; and Laurie Simpkins, the owner of a massage and wellness business in Seaside.
With such a large field, it was difficult to find dividing lines on policy, but the competition is a positive sign of civic engagement.