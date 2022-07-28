Mark Twain is credited with telling readers to buy land because, he warned, they aren’t making more of it. Unfortunately, farmland sold too often is put to other uses and is lost forever.
A new report from the American Farmland Trust warns that the Pacific Northwest stands to lose more than half-a-million acres of farmland to urban sprawl by 2040 unless cities make smarter development choices.
Between 2000 and 2016 alone, roughly 11 million acres of farmland has been lost or fragmented by development.
Across the Northwest, as many as 527,185 acres of additional farmland may be lost to urban and low-density residential development by 2040 — particularly in rapidly growing metro areas around Puget Sound, Portland, Spokane and Boise.
Washington would be the hardest-hit state, losing 238,614 acres of farmland under the worst-case scenario. That is an area roughly 4 1/2 times the size of Seattle.
Oregon would lose up to 142,267 acres of farmland, while Idaho would lose up to 146,304 acres.
Reporting by the Capital Press has shown that when urban development moves into rural spaces more than farmland can be lost. As areas fall to other uses, the overall viability of the local ag infrastructure comes into jeopardy.
As fields give way to housing development, conflicts between homeowners and farms increase. New residents don’t like the dust and smells associated with farm production, complain about farm machinery on the roads and trucks during harvest time.
And, as developments break up the landscape, farmers find it ever more difficult to move equipment from field to field.
We can’t fault farm families for getting the highest value for their property. Where there are buyers, there will be sellers.
As an alternative to development, we favor easement programs that allow owners to sell their development rights and realize the market value of their land while preserving it for farming.
We encourage state legislatures to fund those types of programs while taking steps to rein in urban sprawl.
Preserving farmland must be a priority.
When developers look at farm and range land, they see “empty” spaces with nothing on it. They see parcels for subdivisions, apartment buildings, shopping malls and restaurants.
Farmland is far from empty. It provides the food that sustains us and the fiber that clothes us. It is a vital strategic resource. It is, as Thomas Jefferson said, the wealth of the nation.
Farmland is more than just a patch of ground with stuff planted on it. Once paved over and developed, it cannot be replaced.