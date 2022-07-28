Farmland

Houses sprout up on former farmland.

 Capital Press

Mark Twain is credited with telling readers to buy land because, he warned, they aren’t making more of it. Unfortunately, farmland sold too often is put to other uses and is lost forever.

A new report from the American Farmland Trust warns that the Pacific Northwest stands to lose more than half-a-million acres of farmland to urban sprawl by 2040 unless cities make smarter development choices.

Tags