American cities are divided between those that maintain infrastructure and those that don’t.
Grand, ambitious public works projects often capture our imagination, but the true test is whether a city has the resolve to take care of what is necessary even when it is inconvenient or unpopular.
In late July, Astoria put a bow on a $15 million, multiyear project to replace old wooden bridges at the north ends of Sixth Street through 11th Street with concrete and metal. The new bridges — slivers of clever engineering designed to blend into historic surroundings — connect the streets to the riverfront.
The project, as Edward Stratton reported, preserves access to businesses and the Astoria Riverfront Trolley. Without the repairs, the city could have faced increased restrictions on traffic.
Several businesses, particularly at Pier 11, suffered during the construction. We do not diminish the financial disruption, but the city’s decision to stagger the work — first on the odd-numbered streets, then on even-numbered streets — helped soften the blow.
The next step for this portion of the riverfront involves a six-figure contract to repair and replace parts of a trestle north of Astoria Brewing Co. near 11th Street.
The waterfront bridges were an Oregon Department of Transportation-administered project, with 90% of the funding coming from grants. The grant money was available from the federal Highway Bridge Program.
Jeff Harrington, Astoria’s public works director, said the city has been very aggressive about pursuing grant opportunities and leveraging the city’s limited funds to provide matches for the grants.
“Without this effort we would not have accomplished as much infrastructure replacement as we have,” Harrington said in an email. “If you look at the state’s Oregon Resilience Plan you will see that the condition of our state’s infrastructure is very poor and Astoria is one of the oldest areas in the state.
“We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do to have any resemblance of being resilient as far as our infrastructure is concerned.”
One of Astoria’s most important public works undertakings — the combined sewer overflow project to comply with the federal Clean Water Act and avoid polluting the river — is at a pause for planning. The next segment, according to city staff, will likely be near Marine Drive and Portway Street. No construction is expected until 2021 or beyond.
The work is being completed in seven phases and is expected to cost about $50 million before the last segment wraps up in 2028. Customers are financing loans for the improvements through a surcharge on their bills.
One of Astoria’s more worrisome transportation challenges is the aging, 1920s-era chairwall system that props up roads downtown, including Marine Drive.
City staff has identified two spots on Marine Drive — between Ninth and 10th streets and between 16th and 17th streets — where the chairwall is failing. Harrington said that since these sections support Marine Drive — a state highway — it would be up to ODOT to fund the repairs.
Each city on the North Coast has unique infrastructure worries.
In Warrenton, development has placed a strain on wastewater capacity.
In Gearhart, voters could again be asked to approve a bond for a new firehouse.
In Seaside, several bridges have been identified as particularly vulnerable to an earthquake and tsunami.
In Cannon Beach, city leaders have discussed a new city hall and police station that could better withstand an earthquake and tsunami.
Clatsop County is looking to relocate a public works facility in Astoria away from the tsunami inundation zone.
Residents should ask tough questions about the wisdom and financing of these projects and any other public works’ blueprints. So should elected officials. So should the newspaper.
But we think infrastructure should be an aspect of public life that is not overly politicized. Let’s listen to the planners, respect the engineers and understand the financing. If the projects are necessary, like the waterfront bridges in Astoria, we should find the determination to follow through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.