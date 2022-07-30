Astoria Library
The Astoria Library on 10th Street was built in 1967.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Astoria and Warrenton are advancing ballot measures for the November election that would finance improvements to public libraries.

Libraries are investments in social equality, places where knowledge is shared, not segregated. Equal access to information can help erode barriers tied to race, income and class. Learning something new, or being exposed to different ideas, can help unlock potential.

