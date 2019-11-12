On Veterans Day, we salute all those who have served in our armed forces.
Originally known as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I, it has broadened into a specific commemoration of all those who have served. Memorial Day marks those who died during their service and Armed Forces Day salutes those currently serving.
The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars host ceremonies to mark the occasion. That’s pleasing — because the holiday should be more than just a day off for some government workers.
When a young man or woman enlists, they present their nation with a blank check, payable with anything up to and including their lives. We defy anyone to identify a more significant commitment.
On their return to civilian life, we owe it to them to offer more than just recognition once a year. If we expect soldiers to do the nation’s work in hostile environments such as Iraq and Afghanistan, we must take care of them when they return.
As we marked the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, as we have since 1918, we honor our veterans and thank them for their service and sacrifice.
The commemoration comes at a time when respect for our military appears to be reaching a new and despicably low point in our nation’s capital.
Our nation is intentionally set up with some very specific long-standing laws that call for the commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces to be a civilian.
That’s as it should be. Civilian legislatures set policy for nations — then career senior officers are tasked with crafting strategies and carrying out missions to meet those policies’ goals, often in conjunction with the forces of our international allies.
It is entirely fitting, however, for the commander to take counsel from professional experts in uniform. They can properly gauge the benefits and disadvantages of strategies, and weigh the success of potential missions, because they are trained to do so — and have served in the field.
Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both showed deep respect for our military, but neither served in uniform. Like George W. Bush, who trained as a pilot in the Texas Air National Guard, they relied enormously on advisers who provided input before foreign policy objectives were translated into boots on the ground.
Right now, the current administration seems content to chew up and spit out some of our finest military minds. It has been simply obscene to observe.
Since 2017, President Donald Trump, who never served in the military, has lost several high-profile advisers with military backgrounds. While often reluctant to speak candidly about their departures, these distinguished national servants clearly put integrity first and retired instead of being tainted by his poisonous excesses. Inevitably, White House leaks have revealed the true cause: our commander in chief does not respond well when the advice is contrary to his childish games.
The latest news from Washington, D.C., concerns U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a trusted officer at the National Security Council. His grave concerns over the president’s inappropriate behavior with Ukraine led him to raise alarms. The furor that followed, as leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives build a case for impeachment, has led to inappropriate attacks on Vindman himself. The officer, who received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq in 2004, has basically been accused of disloyalty to the nation he has served with distinction. And there is every likelihood that his noble actions have sandbagged an honorable career. Frankly, this stinks.
During the Vietnam War era, protesters failed to separate distaste for the overseas conflict with the patriotic men and women tasked with carrying it out. It was pleasing to see that change 180 degrees during the Gulf War and thereafter. Now it is possible, and common, for intelligent people to support our troops while still questioning the wisdom of the missions on which they are sent.
We used to believe that support for these loyal individuals who commit to service in uniform was the one remaining unifying factor in our fractured nation. Apparently not.
As we salute veterans whose days in uniform are over, we certainly hope that our civilian leaders and their political allies learn better ways to respect those still serving.
