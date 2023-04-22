Warrenton Community Library
A ballot measure in the May election would extend a five-year local option levy for the Warrenton Community Library.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Voters will get a second chance to sustain the Warrenton Community Library.

Measure 4-222 in the May election would extend the local option levy that finances the library for another five years. The tax rate is 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and would generate more than $1.3 million for library operations. A home with an assessed value of $250,000 will pay an estimated $82.50 per year.

