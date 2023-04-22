Voters will get a second chance to sustain the Warrenton Community Library.
Measure 4-222 in the May election would extend the local option levy that finances the library for another five years. The tax rate is 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and would generate more than $1.3 million for library operations. A home with an assessed value of $250,000 will pay an estimated $82.50 per year.
If the measure fails, the levy will expire at the end of June and the library will likely close.
That would be a shame.
Since the November election, when voters narrowly rejected a 5-cent increase in the tax rate, advocates have made a compelling case to save the library.
Interviews with voters after the November election by The Astorian showed that many were concerned about raising taxes at a time when the North Coast is still rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. Some were wary about a tax hike given that voters in 2017 had agreed to raise the tax rate from 9 cents to 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value when the library moved from a deteriorating building in Hammond to a new space downtown on S. Main Avenue.
Several voters told the newspaper they were not aware in November that voting against the levy would essentially put the library out of business.
After reading the political climate, advocates chose to drop the 5-cent increase and go back to voters in May with an extension of the levy at the existing tax rate. They have also framed the election as a black-and-white choice, warning that a “no” vote will close the library.
Warrenton was the fastest-growing city in Clatsop County over the past decade. New housing projects draw workers, particularly with young families, priced out of other places. Big-box stores and other retailers make it a regional shopping hub. The marinas and Fort Stevens State Park attract thousands of visitors.
The city has tried to enhance livability amid all the growth through improvements to the downtown corridor. A thriving community library can help build connections and create a stronger sense of identity.
As we wrote last summer in favor of upgrades to the Astoria and Warrenton libraries, libraries are investments in social equality, places where knowledge is shared. Equal access to information can help break down barriers and unlock potential.
Voters in Astoria in November approved an $8 million bond measure that will help finance a long-awaited $10.6 million renovation of the aging library on 10th Street. The defeat in Warrenton, though, felt like a step backward.
Part of the challenge is that opponents of the levy have mostly stayed in the shadows. There was no organized opposition in November and none has emerged so far for the May election. No arguments in opposition were filed for the county voters’ pamphlet. The few people who have made public statements against the extension of the levy have cited the tax burden on residents, even though the tax rate would remain the same as it has been for the past five years if the levy is renewed.
Warrenton precincts, particularly to the west, are reliably conservative, so the anti-tax sentiment is not surprising. Libraries have also been dragged into the culture wars across the United States, so the timing of a vote on the library’s future is not ideal.
But we believe it would be self-defeating for people who live in Warrenton and want the city to blossom to choose to close their library. There is more at stake than book and media collections, literacy programs, storytime, author talks and arts and crafts events. The city’s image is also on the ballot.
“If you’re pulling that back from your community, you’re saying I don’t care about the children in my community, I don’t care about older people in my community — that this is their lifeline — you’re basically saying you don’t care about your community as a whole,” City Manager Esther Moberg, the former library director in Seaside, told The Astorian after the November election.
“So you would hope people get that bigger picture, a sense of, my community with a thriving library in it says volumes about my city and my community, because, often, when a library closes, it says the city and the community is in trouble.”
Vote “yes.”