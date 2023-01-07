Falcon

A peregrine falcon looks for prey from a perch on a local beach.

 Madeline Kalbach

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a product of 1973’s far more functional and rational Congress working hand in hand with President Richard Nixon.

Although it’s easy to find detractors of the law in the rural West, where it is blamed for declines in industrial logging and other economic woes, it is broadly supported by most Americans. Its successes are many:

