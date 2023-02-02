Crabbing

Crabbing operations are essentially independent small businesses. They face a growing litany of serious threats.

Long before dawn Sunday, it was good to see a string of brilliant crab boat lights out beyond the south side of Sand Island, with a couple more vessels in the Ilwaco channel. Others were busy in the ocean off Seaview and Seaside.

The morning was frozen, clear and calm — far better than many “dump days.” Sunday marked a first chance to start making some money after two months stuck in port. Most crabbers wouldn’t have been to bed overnight before placing their first pots. Some squeezed in more dump runs before Wednesday morning, when a nearly nonstop frenzy of harvest and delivery will commence and last for weeks.

