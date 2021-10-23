The pit at Heritage Square has long been a symbol of the lack of urgency in Astoria redevelopment.
Few thought when the foundation of the old Safeway collapsed after heavy rains in 2010 that the hole would sit empty more than a decade later.
We believe the City Council — acting as the Astoria Development Commission — made the right call this month by declaring that the space should be used for workforce housing.
In a signal of intent, the City Council followed the announcement by holding a special meeting to launch the development code and comprehensive plan amendments necessary to redevelop Heritage Square.
Any code and comprehensive plan changes should be carefully vetted. Potential financial incentives to attract private developers should also be thoughtfully balanced with the objectives of the project and the number of new housing units.
But we should recognize this moment as a chance to finally make some progress on an eyesore downtown.
Housing is the most pressing public-policy issue in Clatsop County. The lack of rental housing, in particular, makes it harder to hire and retain workers. As our region becomes a more attractive tourist destination and a popular place for retirees and transplants to live, the cost of housing will likely increase and the gap between what many workers earn and what they can afford to pay in rent will continue to grow.
We believe our county and city leaders should be more aggressive about luring a range of new businesses — small manufacturing, data centers, health care and research — so we are not overly reliant on tourism. But we can’t compete without better housing stock.
We also won’t likely reduce our homeless population without more lower-cost rentals that can serve as the next steps out of transitional housing.
A countywide housing study in 2019 found that there is a sufficient supply of land and housing units. The problem is that too much of the supply is soaked up by the second home and vacation rental markets. The study recommended more housing opportunities at affordable price points, more multifamily rental housing and more townhomes, cottage clusters and medium-density housing intended for first-time homebuyers.
Developers have stepped forward with housing projects in Warrenton and Seaside that could help meet local demand. In Astoria, projects in Uniontown and Uppertown have some promise.
While we all want to protect what makes Astoria unique, there are too many vacant or underused properties downtown. There are too many workers struggling to afford a place to live.
We think the City Council has been too cautious and has often allowed land use debates to get hopelessly mired in code-speak. The declaration about workforce housing at Heritage Square is refreshing.
Ideally, the project could involve open space such as a public plaza or amphitheater that would complement the Garden of Surging Waves. The city had envisioned open space for the block, so preserving some element in the design could be a selling point that might win over skeptics. The American Legion should also be part of the conversation and share long-term plans for Clatsop Post 12.
We are certain there is a way to adjust the footprint of the Astoria Sunday Market, which uses the parking lot off of 12th and Duane streets at Heritage Square during the season. And despite public perception, a parking study released in 2020 found there is adequate parking downtown.
John Southgate, the city’s redevelopment consultant, said in a September memo that he met with community stakeholders and developers about Heritage Square and is confident the city would receive interest from developers who understand the expectations.
“It is obvious that Astorians care deeply about their city, their downtown, and how important it is for the city to find a development partner who will respect community perspectives on the redevelopment of the Heritage Square site,” he wrote.
Let’s give one a chance.