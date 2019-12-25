The online post was a heartbreaker. “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve never felt less Christmassy in my life.”
Sad, because it should be the happiest time of the year. A time for joy, music, feasting and families. A time for love and togetherness. A season that transcends the religion on which it is based, one that is celebrated with delightful customs around the world.
But not everyone celebrates holidays. For people suffering with depression or loneliness, they are often the worst times of the year. Let’s reach out to our friends and neighbors who might need companionship and comfort, or just understanding.
Christmas 2019 is fraught with other difficulties, too.
Nationally, our country is polarized by political upheaval that will continue throughout 2020 and inevitably beyond. As divided factions become entrenched, the tone of the rhetoric is becoming more vicious with each ugly revelation. The only way for that tone of divisiveness to soften is if we all play our part. The change must begin with us, and we must encourage its spread.
Locally, the North Coast has been battered by last week’s storm and saddened by families devastated by untimely fires that engulfed their homes in Warrenton and Astoria. The recent death of a homeless woman, Gail Griffey, on the streets of Astoria at 72 has many people asking questions. Answering them must be a priority, starting early in the new year.
Amid these untimely tragedies we believe there is hope for a happy Christmas. It is reflected in the people working to make the North Coast a better place. As we highlighted at Thanksgiving, we benefit significantly from caring folks who work year-round to enhance our community.
This year, groups extending from South County to the Long Beach Peninsula are cooking meals for people with nowhere to go. They are to be commended. We suspect those groups might need some practical help — setting up, serving and cleaning up. What better gift to give than some helping hands?
Last year at this time, we offered a twofold message: Give the gift of time and make a resolution to ensure the upcoming year is one of kindness. Extra helpers showing up to volunteer at Wednesday’s communal lunches would be a great example of the gift of time to assist others.
2020 is a leap year. That means there are 366 potential days of kindness — one more than usual. Let’s make it count.
Of course, Christmas is not a holiday for everyone. Our nation has several hundred overseas military bases where some 170,000 personnel are deployed on missions around the world. They are away from their families, often in harm’s way, loyally serving without complaining.
Closer to home, police, fire and emergency medical response teams are working another shift to keep us all safe. Dispatchers will take calls and trained folks from all these agencies will perform their remarkable duties. And in our region’s three hospitals in Astoria, Seaside and Ilwaco, staff will be away from their families, working 24/7 to maintain the health of our loved ones.
How about we find ways to show them some appreciation?
Right now, let’s enjoy the carol singing, admire the brightly decorated home light displays, and savor our family get-togethers, if we are fortunate to have them. For those who embrace the Christian faith, it’s a time to reflect on the holiday’s deeper significance. For others with different faith traditions, it still can be a time to count blessings.
So let’s appreciate what we have, and play our role in enhancing the North Coast. With time, with kindness, with appreciation.
An upbeat reply to the online lament at the beginning of this editorial bears repeating.
“The magic of Christmas is in your heart, my friend.”
Let’s pledge to make all our hearts full. And give. By helping others, we better ourselves. That is the true spirit of the season. But let’s make it last all of next year —including that one extra day.
