Front page news

The front page of The Daily Astorian from Oct. 15, 1962, describes widespread havoc caused by the Columbus Day Storm.

Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country, with newsrooms covering local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected.

But the industry is facing an existential crisis because of the unyielding power of Big Tech platforms such as Google and Facebook.

