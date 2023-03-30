Loggers

Although nowhere near as dangerous as it was around 1900 when this local photograph was taken, logging remains a hazardous occupation.

 Elmer Coe

The death in north Pacific County, Washington, on March 16 of a 55-year-old choke setter, crushed by a tree, is a woeful reminder that logging remains dangerous.

Rural areas of the Pacific Northwest are still closely allied with traditional natural resource-based jobs, including forestry, fishing, farming and mining. Loggers and fishermen are heroes for providing for their families while producing essential products.

