Oregon desperately needs a coordinated, effective, results-oriented and clear water policy that the Legislature has approved and the governor supports.
Without it, irrigators, municipalities and other water users will have to fend for themselves.
But that’s what they’ve had to do for decades.
Around the state, water issues have been all but ignored or addressed only on an ad-hoc basis.
In Klamath Falls, for example, water shortages have existed for decades, yet the state has been ineffective in its efforts to resolve them.
In dry central Oregon, the rapid population growth is straining the water supply, but the state is remarkably silent on how to address it.
Across the state, water supplies and quality are problems.
When irrigation districts do try to expand water storage, the state attaches strings that throw the effectiveness of the project into question.
Near Hood River, for example, the Farmers Irrigation District invested millions of its own dollars and dollars from the state to raise the Kingsley Dam to increase the amount of water stored behind it.
Only now the district’s leaders worry that the state has attached environmental strings to the project funding that will mean more water can’t be stored unless the stream flow is higher than regulators require.
The irrigators worry that stream flow requirement is unrealistically high, but the Oregon Water Resources Department disputes that.
Either way, the state will have helped fund water storage that potentially can’t be used during the driest years, when it’s needed most.
That may make sense to someone, but to water users — and taxpayers — it only demonstrates how Oregon continues on a path toward ineptitude on water issues.
People, agriculture and, yes, even fish depend on Oregon policymakers to get it right, but time and again they come up with self-defeating regulations.
Even when the Legislature decides to help with water projects, its intentions are subverted. In 2013, it passed a water supply grant program. The idea was to help irrigators and others build more storage. But the rule-making was an “unmitigated disaster,” said Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, adding that “rule-making is where good bills go to die because everyone relitigates all they wanted in the first place.”
Environmental groups say because public money is involved, water users should expect to meet higher standards.
That’s an interesting thought, but the logic is missing. If the state’s rules don’t follow the legislation and instead make new storage unaffordable or unusable, they fail to accomplish what the Legislature wanted.
Fearing unrealistic regulations, some groups that need state help for water projects avoid the Water Resources Department.
Legislators see the shortcomings of the current situation.
Some lawmakers support “place-based” planning for water, allowing communities to develop plans. Unfortunately, they don’t have the authority to put those plans into effect, according to state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and vice chair of the House Water Committee.
Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, said the state needs a “water czar,” whom the next governor should appoint. “We need leadership from the governor. There’s no substitute for that,” he said.
What Oregon needs, though, is leaders in the Legislature who recognize the critical importance of water statewide and will develop a statewide framework that helps communities implement water plans.
The state’s role should be clear: to help, not get in the way.