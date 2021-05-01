I appreciated the update article on wolves in northeast Oregon ("New report shows wolf population continues to grow," April 24).
I've had the privilege of seeing four wolves in the wild in Alaska, and in every case they were doing their best to create distance between us. A friend and long-term resident of Alaska knows of a handful of wolf attacks on humans over several decades, a small number compared to attacks from bears and moose.
I think wolves are a beautiful component of wild areas, and should be preserved, as our state is doing. And, I hope that our attempts to make money in natural areas will value the lives of wolves along the way.
FRANK SATTERWHITE
Astoria