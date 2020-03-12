I asked our Clatsop County commissioners to consider adding cap and trade to the agenda for a thorough review. Only two of five are interested in investigating the issues surrounding the current legislation.
Let me be clear that I am not denying that humans have an impact on the earth. Consider where most of our textiles come from for the clothes we are all wearing. Look outside Oregon's green borders, and you will see the terrible impact we have on emissions and pollution through our purchases.
China, India and Indonesia have the most polluted rivers in the world. Those places play a much higher role in acidifying the ocean than Oregon ever could, with our best in class manufacturing and responsible stewardship of the land and sea.
This bill, in all its versions, thus far will imperceptibly impact the environment, while being detrimental to our economy and community.
Everything is hauled in by truck (Costco, Fred Meyer, local shops, etc.) and our finished products are hauled out by truck (fresh and processed seafood, lumber and paper products made at our mills). These bills will increase costs of the finished product to the point that they will no longer be competitive in the marketplace.
However, others less environmentally ethical will fill that market from outside Oregon. The bill calls that "leakage." Our friends' and neighbors' businesses would be leakage, with no benefit to the earth's changing climate.
Our children and grandchildren do deserve better, a better plan that considers environment, economy and community.
KATY PRITCHARD
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.