My wife and I headed over to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds for our first COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 25. The cars were lined up on the street, but moving, and the parking lot looked full, but a man pointed us west and we found a good spot.
The line of people outside was long, and it was cold and drizzling, but volunteers kept us moving quickly, and once inside the arena, we were greeted by more helpers, and we followed the line through the building until we arrived at a desk, where our names were checked off, and into the warm main hall we proceeded, where we received our shots.
After a 15-minute waiting period, we were comfortable and left.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department and their corps of volunteers coordinated this action flawlessly, helpful in each stop, and answered every question we had and processed hundreds of us.
A big 'thank you' to the staff and volunteers for all the planning and thought that made this event a success.
MIKE GREEN
Astoria