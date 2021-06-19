Regarding all the Gearhart city councilors' enthusiasm for a new fire station on Highlands Lane, have you thought through the traffic safety aspect?
Currently there is the Blue Heron, Teal Road, Surf Pines, The Reserve at Gearhart and The Highlands developments, not to mention Highlands Golf Course and the Del Rey Beach public access.
Now there is the purposed development of 30 acres on Highlands Lane. If this goes into the Gearhart urban growth boundary, there is the potential for another 120 houses (four per acre).
If you conceivably take away 10 acres for a fire station and park, that is still 80 houses with possibly two cars per house — that is an additional 160 vehicles trying to get out onto U.S. Highway 101.
Now you add a fire station, with fire trucks trying to get out during an emergency. Will there be a signal light at Highway 101 and Highlands Lane to deal with this? Not just a signal light that fire trucks can control?
You're creating a bigger problem for everyone living off of Highlands Lane. Have any Gearhart City Council members ever tried getting out onto Highway 101 from Highlands Lane, especially in the summer? It is already an unsafe nightmare.
I understand Highway 101 is a state highway, but if Gearhart wants this land to become part of the Gearhart urban growth boundary, then Gearhart needs to make sure it is a safe plan.
SHARON DAVIS-ROBINSON
Gearhart