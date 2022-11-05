"Oeconomia, stultus," is Latin for the advice James Carville gave the Bill Clinton 1992 presidential campaign. By the time "the economy, stupid" became known to the general public, the 42nd president had the election in the bag. Clinton told the nation we were in the worst economy in 50 years, and he beat his opponents.

With just a few days before the November midterm elections, I have heard two former presidents, and the current resident of the White House, speak about how the nation is in peril of losing democracy to the minority voice in Congress. Nary a word about crime, or education, or immigration. And most important of all, not word one from the three about oeconomia, stultus.

Tags