We always feel a deep sense of respect and admiration for citizens who step up to serve their community in elected positions. These are often thankless jobs, and are often caught up in controversy and criticism.
Saying all that, we are thanking all of the candidates for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District: five incumbents and five challengers who have been willing to step up to serve.
We will be voting for the five incumbents in this case: Su Coddington, Celeste Tuhy Bodner, Michael A. Hinton, Erika Marshall-Hamer and Katharine Parker. These five directors made a bold decision to purchase the old Broadway Middle School in an effort to preserve this land for public use and to expand the recreational and child care needs of the district.
A controversial decision for sure. Some think irresponsible, others think bold and farsighted.
The district now owns that property and what we haven’t heard from any of the challengers is what their plan or strategy is to develop and utilize the property the district now owns. Do they plan to give it back to the school district?
On the other hand, the SEPRD board and their executive director are proceeding with aggressive plans and financial analysis on how best to utilize the facility to best serve the taxpayers in the district.
We, as taxpayers in the district, would like to give the directors and the leadership of the district the opportunity to see this project out to its full potential.
Let's not change horses in midstream.
JAY and JAN BARBER
Seaside