I'm in my 70s, and thrilled when younger people share their ideas and perspectives about life in Oregon. I'm especially pleased that Logan Laity is running for the Oregon House of Representatives, because he will be a breath of fresh air in Salem. He's already proved himself to be a true public servant.

Logan was at a Zoom meeting I attended several weeks ago. I was impressed with his hands-on experience about policies and government, including how to get things done in the Legislature. He's a small-business owner and community volunteer in the Tillamook area, putting his values and communication skills to work serving people every day. He has seen firsthand that government can be a force for good.

Tags