I'm in my 70s, and thrilled when younger people share their ideas and perspectives about life in Oregon. I'm especially pleased that Logan Laity is running for the Oregon House of Representatives, because he will be a breath of fresh air in Salem. He's already proved himself to be a true public servant.
Logan was at a Zoom meeting I attended several weeks ago. I was impressed with his hands-on experience about policies and government, including how to get things done in the Legislature. He's a small-business owner and community volunteer in the Tillamook area, putting his values and communication skills to work serving people every day. He has seen firsthand that government can be a force for good.
He's committed to protecting rights for all people. Logan knows that a rising tide lifts all boats, especially in our North Coast rural communities. He's running for office to make life better for Oregonians — with better schools, day care and elder care. He will work for stable and affordable housing, commonsense gun laws and comprehensive health care.
I hope you get to talk with Logan as he goes door to door to hear your concerns. Please check out his website, loganfororegon.com. Democracy is on the ballot in November, so update your voter registration by Oct. 18 if you have a name or address change.
I'm excited to vote for Laity to be our state representative. I hope you'll vote for him, too.