I wonder how the grieving fathers in Uvalde, Texas, would have reacted if, a few days after the shooting, their local newspaper ran an ad for the same style assault weapon that killed their children? Certainly there would have been outrage, angry calls to the newspaper, maybe some subscription cancellations.
Though far from Texas, how should the fathers of Astoria react to our local newspaper running such an ad? Shortly after the Uvalde tragedy, the front page of an advertising insert in The Astorian featured a Sig Sauer M400 Tread, described online as a very affordable, "starter AR-15."
The fathers of Astoria should not become complacent just because Astoria's schoolchildren have not yet been targeted. With the number of AR-15s in the country, it's certain that there are quite a few in our county. There are also plenty of mental health disorders. The combination is lethal, and shouldn't be downplayed. It can happen here.
What are you fathers to make of a community newspaper's putting advertising dollars ahead of helping reduce the proliferation of assault weapons? Advertising AR-15-style weapons increases the sale of the weapons, which increases the chances of your kid being killed in school. They can blame the corporate advertising department, or a deranged individual, but newspapers that advertise AR-15-style weapons share a portion of the shooter's culpability.