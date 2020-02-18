The same corporations who are our worst polluters, i.e., the petroleum and energy industries and, locally, the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill and other forest products employers, threaten their own employees and customers — the "truckers, loggers, farmers and others who live and work in rural parts of the state," as The Astorian describes the #TimberUnity protesters — with higher fuel prices if Oregon adopts cap and trade ("#TimberUnity takes center stage in Salem," Feb. 8).
Well, shame on those corporations. Instead of kowtowing to them as the timber heiress state Sen. Betsy Johnson is urging, you, and we, should demand that those companies make the investments necessary to clean up their dirty processes, and stop belching out filth for our children and grandchildren to breathe. That's exactly what cap and trade gives them an economic incentive to do.
#TimberUnity people, you are firing at a solution, not at the problem. Cap and trade is in your, and our, own interest. The illogic of your position is the same as blaming Obamacare because insurance companies take advantage of it to raise their rates. That problem lies with the insurance companies, not with Obamacare. The only problem with that program is that it's a health insurance plan, rather than a health care plan.
Stop being a circular firing squad.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
