As a participant in a recent local authors lecture series at the Warrenton Community Library, I had the pleasure of getting to know the facility, its director, Kelly Knudsen, and some of the library friends board members. I was very impressed with the facility, and Kelly's strong commitment to serving the people of Warrenton.
Kelly and the friends board are currently devising innovative programming, such as the authors series, in order to encourage more adults to familiarize themselves with the library, and begin visiting more often. The presence of a food bank drop-off site in front of the building attests to the library staff’s dedication to feeding the body as well as the mind.
Libraries nationally, particularly those in small rural communities, have been under siege. Securing funding to remain open, pay for adequate staff and modernize to include computer access, has been a big challenge in the digital age. The Warrenton Community Library is no exception.
To those who think that libraries aren't relevant any more, I say nothing could be further from the truth. Libraries have always been at the core of a healthy, coherent community. Their quiet atmosphere provides a safe place where all are equal, and all are welcome; a place to slow down, relax and open your mind to new ideas.
Libraries are a civilizing influence in a world growing evermore chaotic. Their success is indicative of a community that cares. Please support your local library.