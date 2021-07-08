To all the graduates of 2021: Congratulations! To the graduates who were unable to have their last opportunity to play sports, this is to you.
Turning 16 my junior year, I was young, dumb and full of trouble. All I was thinking was girls and football. I was not much for academics, so I failed my junior year of English.
I was told if I took summer school at Clatsop Community College, all would be well. While getting Bs in English, geometry and history, as well as learning how to weld, I spent any other time preparing my body and mind, improving on my honorable mention junior year of football.
After earning a starting position, and one week before our first game, some bureaucrats rescinded my eligibility to play ball. I truly felt heartbroken and used. I missed the next six weeks of a nine-week season. I also allowed that situation to become an exceptionally large bag of rocks to carry for the next 40 years.
Many of you may feel as I did, cheated out of our, however far-fetched, dreams. Please know you are not alone. I can guarantee a few of your classmates are experiencing the very same feelings that you are.
You must look forward. Use this situation as an opportunity. Like a clean slate, it is up to you to be the best you possible. I now say shoot for the sun, for when it does begin to get too hot, you have the moon to land on.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria