Long after COVID-19 has ceased to dominate our lives, a much greater threat will still be with us: The climate crisis.
With this in mind, I went before the Clatsop County commission in January to propose that the commission pass a resolution acknowledging climate change and the economic impact it's already having on the North Coast.
I also proposed that the resolution outline the beginning of our county's plan to help lessen the impact of the climate crisis, be it the planting of trees or the replacement of diesel vehicles with fuel efficient or electric ones.
Since January, there has been no indication that the commission is considering such a resolution.
The key is for Commissioners Kathleen Sullivan, Sarah Nebeker and Pamela Wev to take advantage of their progressive majority to bring a climate resolution to a vote before January, when new commissioners supported by #TimberUnity take office.
Do you agree? Tell them so.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
