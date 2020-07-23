In the 1950s we had a Cold War. Now, we have a COVID war. When my generation was instructed to protect ourselves against nuclear attack, we hid underneath our school desks. Now we are advised to wear masks and practice "anti" social distancing.
Still, the refrain from those days resonates in my head, but with a little brevity: "Meeska-mooska Mouse-cateers, mask cartoon time now is here." Please teach your children that the world is constantly changing. And they must adapt.
ROBERT POTTER
Astoria
