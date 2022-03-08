A recent article reported on county commissioner dissatisfaction with a Southwest Coastal Citizen Advisory Committee appointed to assist Clatsop County with its comprehensive plan update (The Astorian, Feb. 24). Committee members are portrayed as outliers and rule breakers for voicing community concerns about certain land use issues and offering proposals to address them. As a member of this committee, I would like to offer a different perspective on our work.
The county has a history of disliking, disregarding and dissolving citizen advisory committees.
The current committees were set up in 2019 and will be dissolved when the comprehensive plan update project is completed. All six committees have recommended there be a permanent committee for each planning region to represent the region in land use matters and facilitate communication between the county and community members. The Planning Commission voted to accept this recommendation, only to have it summarily rejected by commissioners.
Regarding short-term rentals, half of the rentals in the unincorporated parts of the county are located on a few residential streets in the Southwest Coastal region. Communities like Arch Cape and Cove Beach want more regulations, more enforcement of existing regulations and a phase-out of rentals where the present zoning doesn’t allow them or where the infrastructure in these rural areas can’t support them.
Our committee spent hundreds of hours on this ambitious project, including holding three community town halls to solicit input from residents, property owners and others.
This work product deserves a fair hearing on the merits, not a dressing down for speaking up.