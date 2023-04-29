I’ve known Ed Johnson for about 20 years through his wife, Jan, and what’s interesting is only recently did I find out the extent of his sheep farming business.
What I have known Ed to be is a staunch volunteer for many sectors of the community, especially in anything that lifts up youth, from Court Appointed Special Advocates, 4-H and the Knappa School District Board, to KMUN reading hour. He has eclectic interests, more than I can claim.
I’ve met him at numerous fundraising events in town, i.e. for Columbia Memorial Hospital and the Liberty Theatre, and these are only a few, because I know he also volunteers at the men’s shelter and for events at the Brownsmead Grange.
When I learned he was running for a board position at Clatsop Community College, I asked him what the position would entail, and why did he want to do it. Well, the way he put it was this would be like graduating from one volunteer position from helping school-age children, to the next age level, and he has the experience of being on other board committees — collaborating, making hard decisions, envisioning.
Ed is a doer and a good listener. He has an undeniable track record of dedication to this community. There’s a motto he has: "Do all you can."
He’ll do a great job for the college, and that will help the future of this community.