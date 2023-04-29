I’ve known Ed Johnson for about 20 years through his wife, Jan, and what’s interesting is only recently did I find out the extent of his sheep farming business.

What I have known Ed to be is a staunch volunteer for many sectors of the community, especially in anything that lifts up youth, from Court Appointed Special Advocates, 4-H and the Knappa School District Board, to KMUN reading hour. He has eclectic interests, more than I can claim.

Tags