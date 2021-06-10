The newest feasibility study on the North Coast Business Park is out. It shows that out of 141.69 acres, only 30.61 acres are developable, due to wetlands.
The study also shows that a cost of over $6.2 million will be needed to get the property to sellable standards, showing the proposed economic benefit in taxes both with the Clatsop County public works facility on site ($177,760.52) and without public works ($415,918.26) a year, given there are no tax break incentives for going there.
The Tsunami Evacuation Facilities Improvement Plan (TEFIP) is also out. It shows the most vulnerable areas are between Clatsop Plains and Fort Stevens. Moving the public works facility to the Sort Yard would put them further away from the citizens who will need help the most. What does Warrenton want?
This whole plan is a façade that's been put together for years behind closed doors. It is now being taken through the final steps in a pandemic. There has been little outreach, and most of the taxpaying public is still unaware of this plan.
There have been name changes, lack of answers, information removed from the website, removal of citizen advisory committees and the recent resignation of the two citizens sitting on the Road District No. 1 Budget Committee.
This is exactly why we've had to take our concerns to court. Something isn't right here.
A series of in-person meetings need to happen before any final decisions to build, or even move, are made. It is our money, after all.
SUZETTE BERGESON
Astoria