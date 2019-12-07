Decades ago, I set out to commit a felony, and failed, despite multiple attempts.
True, Multnomah County might have convicted me of felony distribution of marijuana if Michael Schrunk, Multnomah's district attorney at the time, hadn't paused on his way to work. He laughed at my "Marijuana for Sale" sign, as he patted my shoulder, which made him a material witness.
I looked forward to hearing him explain, in court, his response to my felony. The felony was dropped.
The law has long been a tool of bad actors, often based upon deception, prejudices and false conceptions, and it never gives equal footing to rich and poor alike. It's another person’s religion to me, a faith that, commonly enough, protects the most harmful practices, organizations and people, while punishing the transgenerational victims of socioeconomic injustice.
I will not abide in falsehoods and the reinjury of victims … knowingly.
Being forthright, I'm attempting an action which is deemed a felony. I see psilocybin mushrooms as a possible way to transform the remnant legacy of severe childhood trauma and adult cultural injuries. I also see their use as part my search in consciousness and conscience. This isn't an advocation of any drug use.
One day there may yet be again adults in the room, who take upon themselves the endless burden of steering people toward what may benefit them, and away from what is likely to injure or waylay them; knowing these are very individualistic circumstances, but a communal responsibility. Until then … a felon at heart?
MICHAEL "SASHA" MILLER
Astoria
