Sarah Nebeker has been a force on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners for seven years. She has been instrumental in countywide actions that reach most of us, or someone we know, and she accomplishes it with both compassion and efficiency.
Her attention to gathering and reinforcing facts and data for the county to make decisions is something I admire. Mental health and the justice system is an issue for our communities; I appreciate her training in Sequential Intercept Mapping (SIM) to coordinate justice and health care, and I hope to see something thoughtful grow from that to improve our local services.
I was especially impressed with her taking the lead to form the Arts Council of Clatsop County, and their work in promoting the first study on economic benefits of art in our county. There is now firm evidence that the arts in Clatsop County are an important piece of our economic development, and I had the opportunity to use those figures in grant writing.
The Arts Council also wrote a letter on behalf of Trail's End Art Association in Gearhart, and it was an important piece for receiving grant funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust to help complete the renovation of the organization's 1908 school building.
Regardless of where we live in the county, a lot of us watch the actions of the county commissioners closely, and I know I appreciate Sarah. I encourage residents of Seaside and Warrenton to consider giving her their vote.
KATHLEEN PAINO
Astoria
