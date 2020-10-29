Victorian painted lady houses are sometimes called a gift to the neighbors. So are the small businesses on Main Street.
Sure, Floyd Holcom's Pier 39 is a business, but it's also a gift to the neighbors like none other in Astoria. It's the public waterfront access, Coffee Girl, the Hanthorn Cannery Museum, the gillnet fishing boats, Tom Hilton's Hanthorn Crab Co., the cannery workers' signature walls, the Salmon for All offices, the Rogue Pubic House and all the other small-business tenants.
Floyd's Pier 39 reflects the heritage and best values of Astoria, a gift to the community, and that's why I support Holcom for City Council.
DAVE BARBER
Astoria
