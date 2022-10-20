This month, the Astoria Library celebrated its 55th birthday. It's been a gift to all of us.
The library has always been a place for books, DVDs, e-books, audiobooks, public computers and for community meetings. But it can be so much more.
I joined with those at the library to celebrate, and the highlight of the event was a tour of the basement with a talk from city historian John Goodenberger, whose Oct. 6 guest column in The Astorian provided an amazing history of the library.
It makes so much sense to renovate the existing building, instead of trying to build something new, and providing decadeslong deferred maintenance and greater energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, will make a big difference.
Passage of the Astoria Library bond will do much more than deferred maintenance, though. Many of us have enjoyed the large reading room, but if voters approve the bond there will be a larger children's area, a bigger public meeting space, separate study areas and an enhanced technology center.
Perhaps most important are the proposed accessibility enhancements. As an example, the library’s basement, all 7,331 square feet of it, is inaccessible to users with disabilities. The library bond will fix that, doubling the size of the accessible square footage without expanding the building’s footprint.
At 55 years old, it's now our turn to give the library a birthday gift, and the Astoria Library bond, Measure 4-220, will become a gift to all of us for years to come.
GINA MATTIODA
Astoria
