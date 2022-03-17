The writer of "Astoria police to adjust patrols after vandalism downtown" (The Astorian, March 8) gave us a good look at what the local law enforcement is doing.

I was driving downtown yesterday and thought to myself, "Man, are there a lot of patrol vehicles driving around today."

I never would have thought kids these days were climbing on top of food trucks and houses. I read this article today and understood completely. Keep doing great work. God bless America.

CORBIN ALGIERI

Astoria

