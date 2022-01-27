Sorry, an error occurred.
I've seen this type of scam way too often to fall for it again. Problem: Joe Biden being elected president with a significant popular vote margin — bad thing.
How to deal with the problem:
Step 1: Fixate on Biden 2020 campaign promise to end COVID-19.
Step 2: Ignore cratering COVID-19 rates in June 2021.
Step 3: Make a lot of noise about how masking and vaccines infringe "freedom."
Step 4: Blame Biden for skyrocketing COVID-19 rates.
Step 5: Repeat ad infinitum.
In this partisan age, I've learned not to expect civility in politics. I would have expected that the preservation of the lives of others would be an ideal we could all embrace. I guess I was wrong.
The Bible says, "Love one another." Wearing a mask and getting your shots seems a good way to demonstrate that you take that commandment seriously.
JAMES HEFFERNAN
Tillamook
