We country bumpkins love a good yarn. The bigger the fable, the more readily it can be swallowed. Former President Donald Trump’s death grip on the white male imagination is a fine example. Here is another: Logging restrictions devastate our rural economy.
It’s not devastation, it’s a clearcut. It wasn’t, in our spree to harvest, that we were cutting trees faster than they are able to grow. And it wasn’t mechanized production that left too many workers on the bread line.
It wasn’t that automation in sawmills had any discernible effect on our local economy. Or that offshore log markets, or global politics, or globalism itself, or tariffs, or trade wars had any bearing on rural life.
It has nothing to do with the local management decisions — made by graduates of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, in support of financial paradigms — that have never taken local economies into account.
Nope, logging restrictions are to blame. And tree huggers. And that old salt, Captain Traders. And owls and murrelets, and other fuzzy wuzzies. And rising seawater, and warming oceans and domoic acid.
Not all mudslides are created equal. Our hands are clean. Trees are a renewable resource. It’s simple, cut one, and plant 10. Cut 10, and plant a hundred more. Rinse and repeat.
What could go wrong; we are safe. We are living in a bubble.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside