Congrats to our Astoria High School girls basketball team. They had a great season.
I have been around basketball for more than 50 years as a player, coach and father, and I have to say I truly enjoyed watching our girls play this year. The best game I saw was when we beat Seaside on the buzzer.
Many of these girls are coming back next season. I can not wait to see them play again.
MANNY SUAREZ
Astoria
