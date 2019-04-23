In the past few years the transient rate has grown tremendously. It seems like everywhere I go in Astoria, I see the transients walking around downtown and on the Riverwalk.
Astoria is a place of beauty and history; it’s hard to enjoy the beauty on the Riverwalk and downtown when you feel unsafe. I have a growing concern for the safety of all citizens who enjoy visiting Astoria’s treasures — including the Riverwalk, and the soon-to-be-built Scandinavian Heritage Park — along with the reputation of Astoria.
The Scandinavian Heritage Park will be a wonderful asset to Astoria because of our area’s deep-rooted Scandinavian history; it will also keep Oregon’s North Coast Scandinavian heritage alive. The park will create more tourism to our area, but with the transient problem, will our Scandinavian Heritage Park be unsafe and unclean for locals and tourists?
How can we help these areas be safer for all?
KOURTNEY TISCHER
Astoria
