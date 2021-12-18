The streets are wet. The day grim and chilly with a misty rain. It makes you want to curl up inside. But this is an average autumn or winter day on the North Coast.
You push the wetness aside and go into your day embracing it and the excitement of the season.
To me, the season starts in September with the first pumpkins on display. Even though many days are sunny this time of year, the expectations of the approaching times are high. First comes Halloween followed by the big holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
These past two years have been tough with sickness from COVID, political division and economic loss. The thought of a third year with the virus is depressing, however, even with all this most people are optimistic and trudge on.
Most will survive as we have done in the past. How we survive is up to us. Will we bicker, trying to protect our own interest, or will we try to do good for all of society?
My holiday wish is for a kindness and understanding of each other. I feel this is the true spirit of the holidays and of life.
As surely as the rain comes and the leaves fall, time will pass. My wish is to carry on the holiday excitement and love. Think of the precious children closest to us and how perfect we want the world for them.