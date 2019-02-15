Recently, as I was waking up, I thought I heard a little bell ringing. Immediately, for some reason, I pictured a small lamb, fur tangled, lame, stumbling back into the fold. No sirens sounding, no spotlights flashing, only the sound of its little bell ringing.
My mind shifted and I thought, "what a great shepherd we have." No matter how far we have strayed from the fold, no matter our faults and failings, he hears our little bell ringing and says, "Welcome home, o' little child of mine. My peace be with you."
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
