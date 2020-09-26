The American humorist Will Rogers said: "I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat."
The lowercase democrats are the ones who ensure America has more than one political party, holds free and fair elections, strives for fair representation in government and holds representatives accountable to their constituency.
I understand Suzanne Weber's campaign supporters believe these ideals are dangerously fascist by labeling Indivisible North Coast Oregon an "extremist" organization. I am an active participant in activities organized by INCO, including peaceful protests, letter-writing campaigns, town hall meetings and voter turnout rallies. These are activities that actually define democracy, and are American to the ground.
Am I antifa? You may have seen me at Impeach Trump and Black Lives Matter demonstrations here, in Portland and in Lincoln City.
Well, you decide. I am also a 10-year veteran of the Army and the federal civilian service. I gave the best years of my life for Voltaire's little nugget: "I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." That was big, then.
I have also had to stand silently by the side of a dark, dusty road in Afghanistan to watch soldiers who gave even more than that roll by in coffins for you to get the right to call me whatever you want, but I will always be a lowercase democrat.
JULIA STAVENHAGEN
Hammond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.