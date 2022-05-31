All the roads and streets here in Astoria are a mess, with potholes and sliding or sinking. All they seem to want to do is patch work, or just let them be.

Does the state or city realize that the roads tear up the undercarriage of everyone's vehicles, making the shocks, struts, tires and other parts go out, and needing to be fixed?

If everyone who owns a vehicle should take matters into their own hands, and got their vehicles fixed, and sent their bills to the city, they just might want to get the road fixed the right way.

KAREN WOMACK

Astoria

