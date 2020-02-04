None of us likes to be falsely accused. It happened to me, and I pulled out all the stops finding people and documents to prove my innocence. Whew!
Which is why I'm puzzled that President Donald Trump, his legal team and the Republican senators are doing just the opposite in his impeachment trial. They chose to forbid witnesses and documentary evidence.
They've even put a time limit on the trial's length. If you were innocent, why would you want to limit time and testimony that could clear you? Why are they working so hard to prevent a fair and public trial?
I agree with what someone wrote online: "Why would an innocent man not want all the evidence out, and all the witnesses to testify? Wouldn't you, if you were innocent?"
I'm grateful that our Oregon senators agree that it's essential for our country to have a fair and public impeachment trial. They want all witnesses and evidence allowed from both the defense and the prosecution.
Please thank Oregon’s senators for demanding a transparent trial with witnesses and evidence. Call Sen. Ron Wyden at 202-224-5244 and Sen. Jeff Merkley at 202-224-3753.
Democracy dies in darkness. Americans have the right and responsibility to consider all the evidence and witnesses in what ought be a fair and public impeachment trial.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
