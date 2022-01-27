A national shame hiding in plain sight: The fight against human trafficking demands our attention
In well-appointed homes, on farms, in factories and in restaurants in the U.S., thousands of people, even children, work long days cleaning homes, picking crops, making products and washing dishes, busing tables and serving customers.
They toil for little or no pay for heartless employers unconcerned for their safety or health and, in some cases, ready to use threats or worse to keep them obedient. These are the faces of labor trafficking in the U.S., tens of thousands of people condemned to modern-day slavery in our cities and towns.
Ridding the nation of this scourge is difficult. Investigations need overlapping financial, economic and criminal actions to unravel the many bad actors involved.
The U.S. Department of Labor has a central role in eliminating slavery here and abroad. We work tirelessly to prevent, protect and prosecute those responsible. The department's wage and hour division recently engaged in a public dialogue on the topic of human trafficking, and we encourage everyone to read these engaging ideas.
In December, the White House released the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking. The plan reemphasized the three pillars to address human trafficking — prevention, protection, prosecution — and added partnerships as the nexus to enable crosscutting approaches and institutional effectiveness. The plan aims to address the root causes of human trafficking by taking action against the systemic injustices that communities, including underserved populations, experience.
PAUL CHANG
U.S. Department of Labor, Western Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator