Around 50 years ago, the U.S. went through a gasoline shortage. It is the reason for some of the laws we follow. The 55 mph speed limit is just one example.
The public was told that the the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was responsible for the higher prices.
I have been hearing a spot on the radio telling the public to say something if you see something that is not right. Why is the whole country, or at least Oregon, paying more per gallon due to the issues of primarily Texas-area oil companies' maintenance of profits? Why don't the board members of these greedy companies have to take a loss, like you or I have to?
As a general contractor, if my truck stops working, I can't charge my customers for another truck to finish the job I was hired to do, so why do they?
I do understand the economics of supply and demand.
The problem, as I see it, is that most American citizens worry where the decimal point is in their budget, while very few are concerning themselves about how many commas are in theirs.
We can make noise about this inequity besides not buying fuel. Write, call, text and email any and all of our elected officials, and let them know we have had enough.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria