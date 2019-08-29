Regarding the sale and new plans for the "Old State Hotel" across the street from Vintage Hardware: The former owner, Bernie Bjork, has been using the spaces on the second floor as nice art studios for quite a while. The July 12 front-page article didn't mention that good use, and I'm happy to say that I'm still there, as are other creative folks ("Church group purchases downtown building for housing," The Astorian, July 12).
The new ownership has assured us that the changes will happen sometime later, and I feel I have time to make new plans, but also a little more time to do more artwork there. I like the building, and believe it should be possible to be renovated for nice alternative housing. My thanks to Mr. Bjork.
MIKE TUELL
Long Beach, Washington
