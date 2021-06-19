The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners is reviewing the short-term rental ordinance, and opponents are asking for elimination of, or significant restrictions of, vacation rentals.
I'm deeply concerned that the proposed restrictions come from a place of exclusion, prioritizing those who can afford to own property along the Oregon Coast, or can afford a weeklong stay.
Did the visionary Gov. Oswald West want just 5% of Oregon’s population to have the exclusive use of beaches, or did he want to keep beaches accessible to all, not just the privileged few?
As a county taxpayer, short-term rental owner and community member, I request the commissioners deeply consider policies that nourish a culture of excluding people just because they don't have the ability to live here full time, or afford a weeklong stay.
In a county that is 90% white, please consider how that impacts access for all Oregonians, and the unintended consequences that will result.
Potential issues with vacation rentals like noise, garbage, fires on beaches, parking, water use and conservation are all things that we, as a community, can fix — but let's not use those as a reason to exclude others and limit access.
My hope is that we can all come together as a community, open our hearts and see the responsibility of the privilege we have as property owners and work together — keeping in mind both our smaller neighborhood communities and access for our greater community of Oregonians.
AMBER GEIGER MORGAN
Falcon Cove