Scientists are calling for reforestation as one of the few viable options to slow the rapidly accelerating climate crisis. We need wood products, but we also need to leave as many trees standing as possible.
In light of this I was dumbfounded that the county included 12 acres of forestland in Arch Cape in consideration for workforce housing. Is it really necessary to cut down healthy trees to make progress on housing in Clatsop County when "dozens of surplus properties" have been identified, according to The Astorian?
The developers want to "have as little impact on the forest as possible." But 50 units will have a large footprint, considering the space needed for each, including driveways, access roads and parking. There will also be the need for clearing trees from around the units as protection from wildfires, which will be more frequent on our increasingly hot and dry coast. And don't forget that statistics show the presence of people in a forest greatly increases the risk of wildfire.
While this is a feel-good project because of the housing shortage and the idyllic vision of cottages in a forest, it's contrary to the greater need to keep as many trees standing as possible. Please make the county commissioners aware that you do not support a housing project in the Arch Cape forestland.