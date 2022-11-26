Scientists are calling for reforestation as one of the few viable options to slow the rapidly accelerating climate crisis. We need wood products, but we also need to leave as many trees standing as possible.

In light of this I was dumbfounded that the county included 12 acres of forestland in Arch Cape in consideration for workforce housing. Is it really necessary to cut down healthy trees to make progress on housing in Clatsop County when "dozens of surplus properties" have been identified, according to The Astorian?

