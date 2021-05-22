My experiences have proven to me that being an American citizen is a privilege. Being taught what the role of a citizen is supposed to do in school is just a start.
Without the parents of these sponges of learning actually being an example to follow, these ideals are lost. It has been proven many times that humans become what they are fed, whether or not that feed is for the body or the brain.
A good citizen tries their best to be respectful of others, no matter what flag they might fly. Citizens do much more than vote. They are the rocks all communities are built upon, not brick and mortar. Their participation in building the future of any community is the key to whether that society thrives or dies.
We all know that if you are not part of any decision-making process, you get what others assume you may need. Even to survive, let alone your wants. And most Americans believe their wants are their needs. Just like animals in the slaughter line, waiting for the others ahead to make sounds of impending doom, these nonparticipants of this privilege are behaving the same.
Like any tool, the more you use it, the better you become at using that tool to do your work. Democracy is no different. Please get involved in your child's future. A little more effort on your part today will make a difference in their tomorrow. United we stand, divided we fall.
TROY HASKELL
Astoria